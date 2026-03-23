Powell won't play in Monday's game versus Portland due to left knee injury management, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.

The rookie first-rounder is sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set, and the expectation is that he'll return for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors. Powell's absence frees up a spot in the starting lineup Monday, with Ochai Agbaji, Malachi Smith and Jalen Wilson being candidates to join the first unit.