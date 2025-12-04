Powell (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thursday night is the second day of back-to-back games for the Nets, who've chosen to give Powell a chance to rest for knee injury management. The rookie should return Saturday against the Pelicans. His absence on top of Michael Porter (back) sitting out should allow Danny Wolf and Ziaire Williams to play more minutes in the frontcourt.