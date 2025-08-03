Zeng agreed to a deal with the Nets on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Zeng played with the G League Ignite during the 2021-22 campaign before electing to transition to the top league in China. In the CBA last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on an impressive 53 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from three. One of the CBA's top prospects will get another shot in North America at just 22 years old.