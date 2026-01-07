Nets' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Highsmith has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from right knee surgery he underwent in August. There remains no clear timetable for the 29-year-old forward's return to action, so he should be considered week-to-week until the Nets offer an update on his progress.
