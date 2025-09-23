Highsmith (knee) said Tuesday he's hoping to be ready in time for Opening Night, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

"Right now I'm six weeks out of surgery, so I'm doing jogging, spot-shooting, movements and workouts," Highsmith said. "Not 100 percent. Light contact. And the plan for me is to be ready for the start of the regular season." After playing a decent-sized role for Miami in 2024-25, his fit in Brooklyn is dicey to say the least, with the team undergoing a rebuild.