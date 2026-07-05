Nets' Hunter Sallis: Plays well in SL win over Bucks

Sallis finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks across 25 minutes in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League win over Milwaukee.

Sallis scored eight points off the bench in Saturday's 79-76 loss to Sacramento. He got the chance to start Sunday and tied Ben Humrichous with a team-high 15 points. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2025 but inked a two-way contract with the 76ers. He appeared in seven regular-season games with Philadelphia in 2025-26, averaging 1.0 points, 0.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.1 blocks over 3.7 minutes. After being released by the 76ers, he signed a G League deal with San Diego.