Sallis ended with eight points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

The undrafted rookie quickly netted a two-way contract with the 76ers following the NBA Draft this past June, so he has a place with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats waiting for him once the preseason comes to an end. With Jared McCain (thumb) out of commission, Sallis will likely play a key role in the Philadelphia second unit during exhibition play.