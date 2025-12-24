The 76ers waived Sallis on Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sallis signed a two-way pact with Philadelphia in June but will now have to explore other opportunities after being waived. In a corresponding move, the Sixers have signed MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way deal. Sallis saw limited action with the parent club and was unable to impress in his eight outings with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, during which he averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three-point range.