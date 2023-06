Wilson was selected 51st by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, Wilson made a massive leap during his senior season at Kansas. He compiled averages of 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 triples on 43 percent shooting. The Nets are at the beginning stages of a rebuild and guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are rumored to be on the trade block, so there is a path to minutes for Wilson during his rookie season.