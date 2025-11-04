Wilson recorded seven points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Michael Porter out due to personal reasons, Wilson had an opportunity for increased minutes, but he was not able to capitalize, posting his usual stat line. Wilson is averaging 6.8 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds over 17.3 minutes to begin his 2025-26 season. With Ziaire Williams back in the lineup and Porter potentially returning soon, Wilson's role could shrink.