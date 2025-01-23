Wilson registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 loss to the Suns.

Despite struggling from downtown, Wilson was serviceable during his 10th start of the season for the rebuilding Nets. Wednesday marked his eighth time in those 10 appearances where he reached double-digit scoring figures, and the 24-year-old has averaged 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes with Brooklyn's first unit this year. Although Wilson is worth streaming in deep fantasy leagues when the team is missing several key players, his value is more or less limited to three-point shooting.