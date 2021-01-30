Harris scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with one rebound, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Harris has consistently played at least 30 minutes this season, but the absence of Kevin Durant (rest) opened up usage. Unsurprisingly, Harris did most of his damage from three-point range and knocked in at least five threes for the fifth time this season. A bit more surprising was Harris' pair of steals, as he is averaging only 0.6 per game. Assuming Durant returns for the Nets' next game Sunday against the Wizards, Harris' role should decrease once again.