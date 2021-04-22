Harris scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss at Toronto.

Harris ended as the Nets' third-best scorer in what was a poor performance from the team as a whole -- Brooklyn shot just 39.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Harris made four of his five three-point attempts, however, and he continues to show why he's one of the league's best long-range shooters on a nightly basis. He has made two or more threes in four straight games and has made 28 of his 63 treys during the current month -- good for a 44.4 percent.