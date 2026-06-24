Nets' Joshua Jefferson: Heading to Brooklyn

The Timberwolves selected Jefferson with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Nets, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jefferson isn't the most explosive athlete and still has room to grow as a three-point shooter, but he's a capable ball-handling wing, a willing passer and projects as a solid NBA role player. He showcased his all-around game during his final season at Iowa State, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.6 steals per contest.