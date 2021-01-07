Irving (personal) will not play in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Leading up to Thursday night, there was no indication that Irving's status could be in jeopardy, but the Nets have announced that the star guard will not be available for the nationally televised matchup against Philadelphia. Already down Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols) and Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ACL), Brooklyn will be severely shorthanded, leaving Caris LeVert as the clear No. 1 offensive option.