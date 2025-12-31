Nets' Michael Porter: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
This is a new issue for Porter, and the bad news for Brooklyn is that Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. If Porter is unable to give it a go, there will be more minutes available for guys like Drake Powell, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson.
