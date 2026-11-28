Brown totaled 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-100 loss to the Raptors.

Brown not only posted the best scoring output of his young career in the NBA, but he was extremely efficient for a player who has struggled with his shooting percentage in his first taste of NBA action. Brown should remain the Nets' starting point guard as long as he stays healthy. In three starts, he's averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from three-point range.