Brown will start Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Brown has scored 15 and 18 points in his previous two showings, earning him the opportunity to join the starting five for the first time in his young NBA career. Coach Jordi Fernandez noted that Brown has been given the green light to log starter minutes, which would seemingly indicate that he'll sit around the 25-to-30-minute range Monday, though more clarity on his workload will be gleaned from how much he plays against the Timberwolves.