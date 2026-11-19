Brown registered 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and four assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bulls.

Brown bounced back from consecutive single-digit scoring efforts, benefiting from increased playing time and shot volume. However, his five turnovers highlighted the growing pains of handling significant offensive responsibility. His three-point shooting provides upside, but poor efficiency and limited defensive production make him a better dynasty stash than standard-league option.