Claxton registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the 76ers.

Claxton played the role of hero Saturday, delivering a game-winning putback layup to beat the buzzer in fourth quarter. His recent surge in blocks also continued, as Claxton swatted multiple shots in his seventh consecutive game while matching his season-high output of five rejections. The 25-year-old big man is trending up over his last nine outings, posting averages of 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.9 minutes while shooting 56.0 percent from the field.