Claxton produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over Milwaukee.

Claxton recorded a similar stat line to the one he posted in the 130-113 loss to the Raptors on Jan. 1, and he played a prominent role in the Nets' win over the Bucks thanks to his impressive two-way play. Claxton has recorded two straight double-doubles and three over his last four outings. Plus, he's posted double-digit points and/or rebounds in six of his previous seven contests.