Claxton provided eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Claxton finished just two points and one rebound away from recording what would've been a third double-double over his last four appearances. However, the big man still finished with an excellent stat line and recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Claxton is averaging 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game since the beginning of February.