Claxton ended with 12 points (6-12 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 102-86 win over Miami.

The double-double was Claxton's 10th of the season. He recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time since Jan. 10. The 25-year-old center has rejected at least one shot in seven straight games, a stretch in which Claxton is averaging 11.3 points, 6.4 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor.