Claxton notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the 76ers.

Claxton was a dominant presence on both ends of the court and recorded a double-double for the second time over his last three appearances. Scoring and rebounding aside, Claxton has been an elite rim-protecting presence in recent games and has notched multiple blocks in six of his last seven contests. Over that seven-game stretch, he's averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per contest.