Claxton (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Claxton is dealing with right hip soreness and will miss just his third game of the season. The big man will have the All-Star break to recover, as his next opportunity to play will come Feb. 19 against the Cavaliers. With Claxton unavailable, Day'Ron Sharpe will likely get the starting nod, while Danny Wolf could see increased playing time.