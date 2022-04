Claxton notched 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to Boston.

Claxton came off the bench but played 14 more minutes and outproduced Andre Drummond, who drew the start. Over his last three games, the lefty big man has averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.