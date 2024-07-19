Clowney converted five trey-balls on his way to 18 points (6-of-11 FG, 1-of-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two turnovers across 34 minutes in Thursday's Summer League win over Orlando.

Clowney was hot from beyond the arc in this one, but we wouldn't overreact from one exhibition game in July. He attempted a total of 33 three-pointers last season and only converted 12 of them, and prior to today's outburst, he had gone 3-of-13 from distance in Las Vegas. Still, Clowney remains an exciting prospect, but as long as Nicolas Claxton is in Brooklyn, his upside will be muted.