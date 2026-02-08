Clowney amassed 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 victory over the Wizards.

It was Clowney's best scoring effort since Jan. 16, when he struck for 23 points against the Bulls. The third-year forward scored just six points total in his first two February games after returning from a lower-back issue, but Saturday's performance suggests he's nearly back to 100 percent.