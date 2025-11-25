Clowney erupted for 31 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Knicks.

Clowney logged a season-high in minutes in this one and notched new career-highs in points and triples. He's been red hot over the past seven games, pumping out top-60 value behind averages of 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.1 triples, 1.1 steals and 1.3 swats per contest.