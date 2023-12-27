Clowney is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, NBA freelance journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

The Nets are resting Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related) on Wednesday, while Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) remain out, so Clowney, Dariq Whitehead, Keon Johnson and Armoni Brooks will all be available versus Milwaukee and could crack the rotation. Clowney has made just one appearance this season, recording one rebound in three minutes during a blowout win over Miami on Nov. 25.