Clowney finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 116-103 victory over Charlotte.

Coming off his worst performance in the past three weeks, Clowney redeemed himself, scoring an efficient 18 points, continuing what has been a minor breakout season thus far. It appears as though he has established himself as a key member of the starting lineup, averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in 29.6 minutes per game over his last 15 contests.