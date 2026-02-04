Clowney (back) tallied six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Clowney stepped back into a starting role Tuesday in his return from a five-game absence due to a lower back sprain, resulting in Terance Mann moving to the bench. The third-year forward struggled to make an impact during his time on the court and fell well short of his season-long average of 28.6 minutes per game, though he sat out the entire fourth quarter and likely would have played more had the Nets been more competitive. Expect Clowney's minutes to pick up in the Nets' next game Thursday in Orlando.