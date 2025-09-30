Clowney (ankle) added some muscle this offseason and appears to be healthy for the start of training camp, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets shut down Clowney due to an ankle injury to finish up their lost 2024-25 season, but he looks to be fully healthy this fall. Brooklyn's rotation is full of uncertainty ahead of the new campaign, so Clowney should have plenty of chances to seize a meaningful role in 2025-26. The 2023 first-rounder has a lot to prove, as he shot just 31.0 percent from the field across his final 22 regular-season appearances a year ago.