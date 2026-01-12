Clowney accumulated 17 points (4-17 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to Memphis.

The 17 points tied Tyrese Martin to lead the Nets in scoring on the afternoon. Clowney hasn't scored 20-plus points in over a month, but he's been a steady contributor of late, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games and averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.