Gardner agreed to a deal with the Nets on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The details of the contract are not yet known, but Brooklyn does have an open two-way spot. An undrafted rookie out of Marist, Gardner appeared in four Summer League contests for Miami, posting 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game, and will play for the Egyptian National Team during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August.