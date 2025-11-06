Mann (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Mann is nursing shoulder soreness, but the issue shouldn't keep him off the floor Friday. Cam Thomas (hamstring) won't play against Detroit, meaning Mann should see a bump in ball-handling duties. Mann has averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes per contest across eight games this season.