Watford totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Knicks.

Watford was a bright spot for the Nets Sunday, recording an efficient 20 points and adding four assists. The fourth-year pro also produced on the defensive end, coming up with his first steals over his last eight games. Watford closed the season strong, averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 26.2 minutes per game over his last six appearances.