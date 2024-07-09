Watford signed his qualifying offer with Brooklyn on Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Watford's deal will be for one year and $2.7 million. Because he signed the qualifying offer, Watford will hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. Watford made 63 appearances for the Nets during the 2023-24 regular season, posting averages of 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
