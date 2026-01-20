Martin posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to Phoenix.

Martin remained in the rotation for a second straight game, although his production left a little to be desired. Much like last season, Brooklyn continues to shuffle its players on a nightly basis, making it almost impossible to project specific fantasy value. One thing that is clear is that Martin is not an every-night part of the rotation just yet, meaning he has no sustainable value right now.