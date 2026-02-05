The Hawks will waive Dante (knee) on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

With Atlanta bringing in three players (Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Gabe Vincent) and sending out two others (Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard) in the hours prior to Thursday's trade deadline, Dante ended up being a casualty of the Hawks needing to open up a spot on the 15-man roster. The second-year center saw action in just four games at the NBA level before suffering a season-ending ACL tear during a Dec. 19 appearance in the G League. After undergoing surgery in January to address the injury, Dante's rehab program is expected to extend into the start of the 2026-27 season.