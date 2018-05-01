Calathes plans to return to the NBA for the 2018-19 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Calathes' last NBA action came during the 2014-15 campaign with the Grizzlies, when he averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14.4 minutes. He's since been playing overseas, most recently establishing himself as an MVP candidate for Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague. With Panathinaikos, Calathes has averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds, which has now resulted in plenty of interest from NBA teams. Because of his improvement as a playmaker, Calathes is expected to have multiple NBA suitors once free agency opens, though he'll likely have to settle for a backup role in most situations.