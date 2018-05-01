Nick Calathes: Planning return to NBA
Calathes plans to return to the NBA for the 2018-19 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Calathes' last NBA action came during the 2014-15 campaign with the Grizzlies, when he averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14.4 minutes. He's since been playing overseas, most recently establishing himself as an MVP candidate for Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague. With Panathinaikos, Calathes has averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds, which has now resulted in plenty of interest from NBA teams. Because of his improvement as a playmaker, Calathes is expected to have multiple NBA suitors once free agency opens, though he'll likely have to settle for a backup role in most situations.
More News
-
Nick Calathes: Will remain in Greece this season•
-
Grizzlies PG Nick Calathes signs deal with Greek squad•
-
Grizzlies extend qualifying offer to Nick Calathes•
-
G Nick Calathes to start for Grizzlies in Game 5•
-
Report: Tony Allen's suspension from Grizzlies was due to confrontation•
-
Grizzlies G Nick Calathes retuns from suspension Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....