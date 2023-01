Starkey finished with 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After struggling to find a rhythm offensively over the last few games, Starkey flipped the script establishing himself as a scorer while also being a monster on the glass finishing in the double digits in rebounds. Expect his minutes to increase after this solid contribution.