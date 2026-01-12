Gordon logged 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over the Bucks.

Gordon was listed as probable for this contest, but he moved into the starting lineup with a position change -- he operated as a small-ball center with Zeke Nnaji backing him up. Related to this, DaRon Holmes was a healthy scratch. Gordon is still managing some soreness in his hamstring, so a maintenance day could be on the table for one game of the upcoming back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.