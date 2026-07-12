Nuggets' Alpha Diallo: Signs with Denver

Diallo signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the past five years with AS Monaco in France, Diallo will head to the Association. Over 21 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, the 29-year-old forward averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 21.7 minutes per tilt. He was named the EuroLeague's Defensive Player of the Year last season and will provide forward depth for the Nuggets, who are still in talks with restricted free agent Peyton Watson (hamstring).