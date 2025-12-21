Brown posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 115-101 loss to Houston.

Bumped back to the second unit after getting his first start of the season Thursday against the Magic, Brown set a season high in boards while recording his first double-double of 2025-26. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in four of the last seven games, averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes over that stretch.