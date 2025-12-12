Brown logged eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 win over the Kings.

This was one of Brown's best performances in a while, but fantasy managers will want to see more consistency. Over his last seven appearances, Brown has been outside the top-200 players in standard nine-category formats with averages of 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest.