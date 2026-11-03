DeRozan posted nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT) and a rebound across 20 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan endured another subpar showing in what has been a disappointing start to the season for the veteran scorer. The lack of playing time has been an issue to open the season, as DeRozan has failed to reach the 25-minute mark in three of his last five appearances, including the last two. That reduction in playing time, as well as his limited role offensively, limits his fantasy upside considerably.