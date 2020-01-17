Nuggets' Jarred Vanderbilt: Notches double-double
Vanderbilt posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in Thursday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Vanderbilt continues to excel in the G League, as he's averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with Windy City. He's connected on 54.1 percent of field goals, but he could stand to improve from the line, as he's connected on 64.7 percent of field goals.
