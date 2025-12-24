Valanciunas (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Valanciunas has been battling through an illness over the last couple of days, but it hasn't prevented the veteran center from playing. He has served as the main backup at center behind Nikola Jokic, and the former is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 13.0 minutes per game in his first season in Denver.