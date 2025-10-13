Valanciunas delivered 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 102-94 preseason win over the Clippers.

He also committed four turnovers and five fouls, but it was still an effective performance from Valanciunas. Having the 33-year-old big man on the roster could allow the Nuggets to ease up on Nikola Jokic's workload a bit during the regular season, but after Valanciunas averaged a career-low 18.8 minutes per game over 81 regular-season contests last season between Washington and Sacramento, he isn't likely to see his usage increase in Denver.